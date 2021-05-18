Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.56. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 6,211 shares.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

