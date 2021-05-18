O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $18.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

