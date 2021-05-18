Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock worth $32,465,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

