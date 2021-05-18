Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.26.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.