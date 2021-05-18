Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,304 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,494. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 36,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

