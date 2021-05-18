Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $18.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,192. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,145.85. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

