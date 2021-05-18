Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.75.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.44. 3,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,925. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,179 shares of company stock worth $6,472,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

