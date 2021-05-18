OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

