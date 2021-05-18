OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,960. The stock has a market cap of $384.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

