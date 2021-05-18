Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 751,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,458,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.