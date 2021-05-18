Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

