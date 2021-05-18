OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

