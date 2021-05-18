Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Shares of JACK opened at $116.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

