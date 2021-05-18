Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

