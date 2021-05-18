Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.66. 34,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $226.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

