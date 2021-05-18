ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 1,513,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

