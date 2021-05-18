Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Announces Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 44,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,967. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Orbital Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

OEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

