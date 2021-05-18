Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Starr Wisdom Sells 23,840 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $334,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,883.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 906,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

