Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Starr Wisdom Sells 8,050 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $132,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $222,763.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 906,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

