Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and $6,519.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00090173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00423519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00231216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.95 or 0.01367345 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

