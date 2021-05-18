OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $113.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OSIS stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

