Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $163.05 million and $2.46 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00005965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00021422 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000796 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,370,345 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

