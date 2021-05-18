Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 in the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

