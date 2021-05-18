Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

