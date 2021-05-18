Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

