Palladium Partners LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

