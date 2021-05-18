Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.