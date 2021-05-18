Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after buying an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

