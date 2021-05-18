Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.88 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

