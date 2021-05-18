Palladium Partners LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,118 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

