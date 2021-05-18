Palladium Partners LLC Sells 743 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

