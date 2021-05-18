Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.