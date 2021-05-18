Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $2.89 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Progress Software worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,825,000 after buying an additional 382,453 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 148,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after buying an additional 121,382 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

