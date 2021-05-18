Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $240,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

