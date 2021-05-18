ParallelCoin (DUO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $130,946.66 and $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00680135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002480 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

