Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.70

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 139927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.42.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.78.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.