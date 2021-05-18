Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 291,854 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 726,665 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

