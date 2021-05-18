Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

PH opened at $316.74 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $160.96 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

