Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.53. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,348. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.65 and its 200-day moving average is $273.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.