Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Qorvo by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.70. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,232. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

