Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Hanesbrands comprises 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 72,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,792. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.