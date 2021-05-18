Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 799 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.75. 244,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,596. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

