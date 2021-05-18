PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

