PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average is $241.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.