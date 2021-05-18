PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

