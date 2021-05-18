PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in PayPal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PayPal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.