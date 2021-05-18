Paytomat (PTI) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $195,439.03 and $4,666.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00234899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.01401513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

