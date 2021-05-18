Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,358,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

