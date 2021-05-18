PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 60,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 454,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,380.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,386,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $767,900. 76.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

