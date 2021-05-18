Peel Hunt Boosts Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Price Target to GBX 90

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SUR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.02). 14,089,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

In other news, insider Peter Smith bought 95,837 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

